Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.20 Million Position in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,417 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.10% of Dana worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dana by 385.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Dana by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Dana by 317.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Dana by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.18. Dana Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 2.39.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Dana had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Dana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dana Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

DAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $624,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dana

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

