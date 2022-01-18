Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New $473,000 Investment in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MIRM. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 661,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after acquiring an additional 92,610 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7,247.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 44,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 35,168 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $514,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIRM has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of MIRM opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.81. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $22.14.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Peetz acquired 7,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $121,305. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

