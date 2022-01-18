Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.12 per share, with a total value of $74,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAKE stock opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.03. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52 week low of $36.41 and a 52 week high of $65.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 288.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.45 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAKE. Stephens upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.96.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

