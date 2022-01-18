Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,746 Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprott were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Sprott by 10.3% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 503,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,509,000 after buying an additional 46,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sprott by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after buying an additional 45,141 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Sprott by 12.7% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after buying an additional 16,667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sprott by 16.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Sprott by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. 29.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SII opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.12. Sprott Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.96.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $41.29 million during the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprott Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Sprott’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

About Sprott

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

