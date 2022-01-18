Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,243,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,014,000 after acquiring an additional 953,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,773,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,975,000 after purchasing an additional 590,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,885,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,582,000 after acquiring an additional 411,318 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter valued at $241,089,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,680,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,976,000 after buying an additional 1,833,887 shares during the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

AIRC stock opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $37.51 and a 1-year high of $55.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -118.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.19 and its 200-day moving average is $51.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -382.61%.

In other news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,657,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.