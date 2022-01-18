NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,965,100 shares, an increase of 70.1% from the December 15th total of 1,155,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 170.9 days.
OTCMKTS RBSPF opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.63 billion and a PE ratio of -47.85. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.93.
NatWest Group Company Profile
See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement
Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.