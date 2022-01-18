NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,965,100 shares, an increase of 70.1% from the December 15th total of 1,155,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 170.9 days.

OTCMKTS RBSPF opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.63 billion and a PE ratio of -47.85. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.93.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

