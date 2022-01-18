New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.58.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NRZ. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of NRZ opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.85.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

In related news, Director Robert Mcginnis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

