PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.29.

RHP stock opened at $89.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.41. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $96.69.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 352.82%. The firm had revenue of $306.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

