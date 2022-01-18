PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth about $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

CENTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of CENTA opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $36.31 and a 12-month high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $739.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.16 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

