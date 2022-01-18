PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $406,000 Stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KEMPER Corp bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,573,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 21.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 793,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 138,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter worth $531,000. 98.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $101,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $39.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.71. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $44.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

