Short Interest in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Increases By 72.4%

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 72.4% from the December 15th total of 8,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. 28.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NAII opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average of $14.69. Natural Alternatives International has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $85.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $38.34 million during the quarter.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing; and Royalty, licensing, and raw material sales. The Private Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.

