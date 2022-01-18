BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 431,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 152,061 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 146,786 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,977,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 179,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 108,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BLE opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $16.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

