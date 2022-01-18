Raymond James & Associates Buys 1,585 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.18% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MNA opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a one year low of $31.75 and a one year high of $33.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.79.

