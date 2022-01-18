Raymond James & Associates Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.05% of Cedar Fair worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 814,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,503,000 after purchasing an additional 39,684 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at $758,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 9,327.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 339,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after purchasing an additional 335,775 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 154,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 35,462 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

FUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $46.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.52 and a 200-day moving average of $46.14. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $753.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.44 million. Cedar Fair’s revenue was up 761.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.