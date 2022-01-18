Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.11% of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $376,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 29.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 17,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 20.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 17,219 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $165,000.

Shares of SPPP stock opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.71. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $21.59.

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in physical platinum and palladium bullion in Good Delivery plate or ingot form. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust was formed on December 23, 2011 and is domiciled in Canada.

