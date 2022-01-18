Raymond James & Associates Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.13.

MDB opened at $396.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $502.61 and its 200 day moving average is $456.04. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.91 and a beta of 0.65.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The company had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 5,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.07, for a total transaction of $2,122,780.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total transaction of $20,230,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,506 shares of company stock valued at $55,874,990 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.