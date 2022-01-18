Reviewing Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) & GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL)

Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) and GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Lion Group alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Lion Group and GAMCO Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Group 0 0 0 0 N/A GAMCO Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Lion Group has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAMCO Investors has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Group and GAMCO Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Group N/A N/A N/A GAMCO Investors 28.17% 96.99% 38.89%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lion Group and GAMCO Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Group $10.23 million 4.65 -$3.35 million N/A N/A GAMCO Investors $259.73 million 2.51 $58.69 million $3.06 7.89

GAMCO Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Lion Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% of Lion Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of GAMCO Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Lion Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 79.8% of GAMCO Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GAMCO Investors beats Lion Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lion Group

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract for difference trading, insurance brokerage, asset management, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients. It also provides total return swap (TRS) services, which include A-shares and Hong Kong stock basket-linked TRS. Lion Group Holding Ltd. has a strategic partnership with Grandshores Technology Group Limited. The company is headquartered in Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds. The firm offers its services to open-end fund, closed-end fund and private wealth management investors. The company was founded by Mario J. Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.