Analyzing PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) and Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) and Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares PAVmed and Cardiovascular Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAVmed N/A -108.12% -76.90% Cardiovascular Systems -7.77% -7.40% -5.78%

29.4% of PAVmed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of PAVmed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PAVmed and Cardiovascular Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAVmed N/A N/A -$34.28 million ($0.59) -3.27 Cardiovascular Systems $258.97 million 3.00 -$13.42 million ($0.51) -37.61

Cardiovascular Systems has higher revenue and earnings than PAVmed. Cardiovascular Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PAVmed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PAVmed and Cardiovascular Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PAVmed 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cardiovascular Systems 0 3 4 0 2.57

PAVmed currently has a consensus price target of $8.33, suggesting a potential upside of 331.78%. Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus price target of $43.40, suggesting a potential upside of 126.28%. Given PAVmed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PAVmed is more favorable than Cardiovascular Systems.

Volatility & Risk

PAVmed has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiovascular Systems has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cardiovascular Systems beats PAVmed on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed, Inc. is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division comprises of EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology. The minimally invasive interventions division offers CarpX minimally invasive surgical device for carpal tunnel syndrome. The infusion therapy division includes PortIO implantable intraosseous vascular accedd device and NextFlo highly accurate disposable intravenous infusion platform technology. The emerging innovations divisions consists of non-invasive laser-based glucose monitoring, single-use ventilators, resorbable pediatric ear tubes and mechanical circulatory cannulas. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

