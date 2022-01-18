Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 19,319 Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 115.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,319 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aegon were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aegon by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

NYSE AEG opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. Aegon has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Aegon will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aegon Profile

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

