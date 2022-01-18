Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 19,947 TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in TransAlta by 37.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TransAlta by 9.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in TransAlta by 6.3% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 112,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TAC shares. CIBC raised their target price on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

NYSE TAC opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72. TransAlta Co. has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -8.29%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

