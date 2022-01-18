DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 73.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in DISH Network by 45.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 50.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network stock opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.45.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

