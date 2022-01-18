Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 4,597 Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,597 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 21,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 141,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 338.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 85,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 66,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

GAIN stock opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64. Gladstone Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.12). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 157.21%. The business had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $49,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

