Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,375,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,234,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,483,000 after acquiring an additional 186,147 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 81.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 355,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,993,000 after acquiring an additional 159,770 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,253,000 after purchasing an additional 156,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

In other news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $33,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $186.10 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $163.60 and a 52 week high of $271.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.37.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.