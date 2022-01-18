Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,958 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 169.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $32.96 on Tuesday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.14.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.19 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 453.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CWEN shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

