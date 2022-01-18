Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMND. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lemonade by 705.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lemonade by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lemonade from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lemonade in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Lemonade stock opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.71. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.77 and a fifty-two week high of $182.90.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 189.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lemonade news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $1,123,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,450 over the last 90 days. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

