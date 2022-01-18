Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABR. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 13.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 36.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 10th.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $44,418.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABR opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 33.04, a current ratio of 33.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.70 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 78.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.76%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

