New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,598 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHCT opened at $46.63 on Tuesday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $42.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.51, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.65.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 24.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

