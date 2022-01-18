New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $745,000 Holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Impinj worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 46.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $790,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $78,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,057,919 shares of company stock worth $82,789,563 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. upped their target price on Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

PI stock opened at $90.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -45.77 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.46 and its 200-day moving average is $63.98. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.69 and a 1 year high of $94.39.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The business’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

