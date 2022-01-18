New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,354 Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,354 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of US Ecology worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 1,670.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 25.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 273.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in US Ecology in the third quarter worth about $213,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

ECOL stock opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.27. US Ecology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

