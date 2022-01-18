New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,147 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHEF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 104,625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

In related news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $10,596,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,000 shares of company stock worth $10,668,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHEF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.