Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth $42,750,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the second quarter valued at about $2,354,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 16.0% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 86,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the third quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the second quarter valued at about $2,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TUP stock opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $710.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $37.39.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $376.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.70 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 95.26%. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TUP shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

