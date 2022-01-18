SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 93.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 37,790 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 110.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 538,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,500,000 after acquiring an additional 282,808 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,304,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $822,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 152.2% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $143.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.89 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.34.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

