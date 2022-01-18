SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,698 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,161 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.11% of Benefitfocus worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,436,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Benefitfocus by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 748,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 486,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Benefitfocus by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26,560 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Benefitfocus by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 446,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 56,165 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter worth $3,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $355.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.66.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and has a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as, dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

