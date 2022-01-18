SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $414,000 in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,624 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.10% of ANI Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,909 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,937 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after purchasing an additional 30,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ANIP shares. TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other news, Director Jeanne Thoma bought 1,072 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Haughey bought 2,500 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.38 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 1.21. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $60.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.66.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.30 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.