Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,504 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Heritage Financial worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial in the second quarter valued at $182,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 20.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 101,954.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial in the second quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial in the second quarter valued at $321,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

HFWA stock opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $955.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.72. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 40.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.58%.

Heritage Financial Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

