New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 54.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 121,854 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIV. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 223,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 35,244 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 19,535 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIV stock opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -60.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

