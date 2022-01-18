New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 6,430 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 212.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth $232,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Establishment Labs by 58.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Establishment Labs by 76.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 10,220 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth $1,380,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Establishment Labs by 303.3% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares during the period. 62.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ESTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

ESTA opened at $60.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.62 and a twelve month high of $88.66. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 46.91% and a negative net margin of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $29.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward J. Schutter purchased 2,467 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $154,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Schutter purchased 2,560 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.