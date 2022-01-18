Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,546 Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 111,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 234.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,784,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDC opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average of $38.79. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $34.67 and a 52 week high of $40.84.

