Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.09 to $13.90 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of -0.20. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.97 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

