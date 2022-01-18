SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 2,289 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 267.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALG. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Alamo Group during the third quarter worth $563,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Alamo Group during the third quarter worth $2,530,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 339,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,428,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALG. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In other Alamo Group news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $44,167.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total transaction of $227,591.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,540. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $158.52 on Tuesday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.54 and a 12-month high of $165.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $338.31 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.64%.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

