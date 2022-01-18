Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases New Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPLT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $596,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 119,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF stock opened at $90.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.88. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $83.20 and a 1-year high of $122.48.

