Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,335 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 37.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 47,027 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 303.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 21.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 67.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 240,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 96,501 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the second quarter worth $476,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.08. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.96.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.66%.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

