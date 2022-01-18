Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,785,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 159.3% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 173,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after buying an additional 106,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 178.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after buying an additional 89,404 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the second quarter valued at about $4,588,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 36.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 224,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,178,000 after buying an additional 59,970 shares during the last quarter. 54.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IPAR shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.25.

In other news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $69,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $56,588.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,668 in the last quarter. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

IPAR opened at $96.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.29 and a 1-year high of $108.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.99.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

