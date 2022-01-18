SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Heritage Commerce at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTBK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 64,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company.

HTBK opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average of $11.50. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $764.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 28.64%. The company had revenue of $40.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.42%.

In other news, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $332,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.14 per share, for a total transaction of $60,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,706 shares of company stock worth $150,881 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

