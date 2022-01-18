SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,118,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,492,000 after buying an additional 180,632 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,712,000 after acquiring an additional 304,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,885,000 after acquiring an additional 426,878 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 1,679,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after acquiring an additional 608,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,502,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after acquiring an additional 338,920 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CRNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $110,838.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,544 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRNX opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.19. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.