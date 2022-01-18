Critical Review: Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) & First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI)

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) and First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

This table compares Northrim BanCorp and First Bancorp of Indiana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northrim BanCorp 27.60% 16.94% 1.66% First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A

68.7% of Northrim BanCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Northrim BanCorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of First Bancorp of Indiana shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northrim BanCorp and First Bancorp of Indiana’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northrim BanCorp $140.04 million 2.03 $32.89 million $6.28 7.29 First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Northrim BanCorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Northrim BanCorp and First Bancorp of Indiana, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northrim BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Bancorp of Indiana 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Northrim BanCorp pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. First Bancorp of Indiana pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Northrim BanCorp pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northrim BanCorp has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Northrim BanCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Northrim BanCorp has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp of Indiana has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Northrim BanCorp beats First Bancorp of Indiana on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas. The Home Mortgage Lending segment focuses on the origination and sale of mortgage loans for 1-4 family residential properties. The company was founded on December 4, 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

First Bancorp of Indiana Company Profile

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of its subsidiary. It offers certificate of deposits, checking accounts, health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, loans, direct deposit, credit cards, statements, mobile banking, mobile check deposit, overdraft services, safe deposit boxes, and telephone banking services. The company was founded on November 25, 1998 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.