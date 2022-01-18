SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $400,000 Investment in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Annexon as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Annexon by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 36,548 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Annexon in the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Annexon by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,639,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Annexon stock opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $329.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.20. Annexon, Inc. has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $38.01.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Annexon, Inc. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANNX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Annexon in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

