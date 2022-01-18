Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 14.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCT stock opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.00 and a beta of -1.04. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

