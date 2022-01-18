Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cognyte Software were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Cognyte Software stock opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average is $22.22. The company has a market cap of $856.60 million and a P/E ratio of 432.67.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.83 million. Cognyte Software had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CGNT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush lowered shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.