Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New $241,000 Investment in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 50.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $104.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.45. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $114.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

